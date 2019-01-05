Yolanda Valdes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yolanda Valdes, PA
Yolanda Valdes, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
- 1 2 Spur Rdg Bldg 6, San Antonio, TX 78264 Directions (210) 561-8169
- Cigna
OMG! I followed her from Her 151 location to R family medical group and I truly miss her. I’m trying to stick with the R family medical group but it’s not the same without her. Truly miss my PA.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134467483
