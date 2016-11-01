Yolanda Brailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yolanda Brailey, MA
Overview
Yolanda Brailey, MA is a Counselor in Winter Garden, FL.
Yolanda Brailey works at
Locations
Life Enhancement Counseling Services446 N Dillard St Ste 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 443-8862
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been a life saver.
About Yolanda Brailey, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1609020767
Yolanda Brailey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yolanda Brailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Yolanda Brailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Brailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yolanda Brailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yolanda Brailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.