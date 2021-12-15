See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Yolanda Bassett, LPC

Counseling
2.5 (5)
Overview

Yolanda Bassett, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Yolanda Bassett works at Journey Lite of Houston in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Journey Lite of Houston
    Journey Lite of Houston
7007 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076
(713) 697-4963
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Ms Bassett was sensitive to my child's needs and really helped them with their issues. I would describe her as compassionate but firm.
    — Dec 15, 2021
    About Yolanda Bassett, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427070333
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yolanda Bassett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Yolanda Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yolanda Bassett works at Journey Lite of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Yolanda Bassett’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Yolanda Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Bassett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yolanda Bassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yolanda Bassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

