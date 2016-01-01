Yohannes Tegegne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yohannes Tegegne
Overview
Yohannes Tegegne is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Yohannes Tegegne works at
Locations
-
1
Mighty Behavioral Health Services11 E Lexington St Ste 600, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (667) 260-2933
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yohannes Tegegne?
About Yohannes Tegegne
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013516590
Frequently Asked Questions
Yohannes Tegegne works at
Yohannes Tegegne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yohannes Tegegne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yohannes Tegegne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yohannes Tegegne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.