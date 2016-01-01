See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Yohannes Tegegne Icon-share Share Profile

Yohannes Tegegne

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Yohannes Tegegne is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Yohannes Tegegne works at Mighty Behavioral Health Services in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
10 (38)
View Profile
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mighty Behavioral Health Services
    11 E Lexington St Ste 600, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 260-2933

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Yohannes Tegegne?

Photo: Yohannes Tegegne
How would you rate your experience with Yohannes Tegegne?
  • Likelihood of recommending Yohannes Tegegne to family and friends

Yohannes Tegegne's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Yohannes Tegegne

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yohannes Tegegne.

About Yohannes Tegegne

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013516590
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yohannes Tegegne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yohannes Tegegne works at Mighty Behavioral Health Services in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Yohannes Tegegne’s profile.

Yohannes Tegegne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yohannes Tegegne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yohannes Tegegne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yohannes Tegegne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Yohannes Tegegne?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.