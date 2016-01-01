See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Yohana Shum, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Yohana Shum, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Yohana Shum, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Yohana Shum works at The Dermatology Specialists in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights
    614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Yohana Shum?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Yohana Shum, PA
How would you rate your experience with Yohana Shum, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Yohana Shum to family and friends

Yohana Shum's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Yohana Shum

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yohana Shum, PA.

About Yohana Shum, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265996532
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yohana Shum, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yohana Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Yohana Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yohana Shum works at The Dermatology Specialists in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Yohana Shum’s profile.

Yohana Shum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yohana Shum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yohana Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yohana Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Yohana Shum, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.