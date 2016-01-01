Dr. Yixing accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He Yixing, OD
Overview
Dr. He Yixing, OD is an Optometrist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Yixing works at
Locations
-
1
Eyesmate Vision Care Inc13335 41st Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (347) 732-4889
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yixing?
About Dr. He Yixing, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760738074
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yixing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yixing works at
Dr. Yixing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yixing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yixing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yixing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.