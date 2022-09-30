Dr. Klapper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yitzchok Klapper, OD
Overview
Dr. Yitzchok Klapper, OD is an Optometrist in Lakewood, NJ.
Dr. Klapper works at
Locations
-
1
Clearview Eyewear398 Clifton Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 210-2194
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klapper?
Outstanding clinician. I am a physician and I am impressed by the care my son received from Dr. Klapper. He performed an extremely thorough evaluation and got to the root of the problem behind my son’s headaches.
About Dr. Yitzchok Klapper, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1497312011
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klapper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klapper works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.