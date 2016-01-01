See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Yinka Jackson, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Yinka Jackson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Yinka Jackson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Yinka Jackson works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
6 (9)
View Profile
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
8 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Pushka MD PA
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 290-3082

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Yinka Jackson?

Photo: Yinka Jackson, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Yinka Jackson, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Yinka Jackson to family and friends

Yinka Jackson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Yinka Jackson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yinka Jackson, APRN.

About Yinka Jackson, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104470038
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yinka Jackson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yinka Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Yinka Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yinka Jackson works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Yinka Jackson’s profile.

Yinka Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yinka Jackson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yinka Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yinka Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Yinka Jackson, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.