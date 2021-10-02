See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Ying Quan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Ying Quan, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ying Quan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ying Quan works at Julie Uyen Wu Inc in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Home Healthcare LLC
    2995 S Jones Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-1880
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ying Quan?

    Oct 02, 2021
    She is always very attentive and listens to all details before prescribing anything. She has a great bedside manner as well and doesn’t make you feel like she’s in a rush to leave. She was the only one able to help me after seeing several doctors about a terrible sinus infection.
    Kat — Oct 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ying Quan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ying Quan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ying Quan to family and friends

    Ying Quan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ying Quan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ying Quan, PA-C.

    About Ying Quan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760840797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ying Quan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ying Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ying Quan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ying Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ying Quan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ying Quan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ying Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ying Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ying Quan, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.