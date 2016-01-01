Yesenia Sebastia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yesenia Sebastia, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yesenia Sebastia, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Gables, FL.
Yesenia Sebastia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Of Miami Health System1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (786) 457-0795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yesenia Sebastia?
About Yesenia Sebastia, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962749291
Frequently Asked Questions
Yesenia Sebastia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yesenia Sebastia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yesenia Sebastia works at
Yesenia Sebastia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yesenia Sebastia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yesenia Sebastia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yesenia Sebastia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.