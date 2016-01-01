Yerelin Checo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yerelin Checo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yerelin Checo, LMHC
Overview
Yerelin Checo, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.
Yerelin Checo works at
Locations
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Yerelin Checo, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1184033276
Frequently Asked Questions
Yerelin Checo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yerelin Checo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yerelin Checo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yerelin Checo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yerelin Checo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yerelin Checo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.