Yelitza Castanos

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Yelitza Castanos is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Yelitza Castanos works at ColumbiaDoctors 516 West 168th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors 516 West 168th Street
    516 W 168Th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 326-5705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

About Yelitza Castanos

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023376613
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

