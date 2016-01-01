Yelena Ustoyev accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yelena Ustoyev
Overview
Yelena Ustoyev is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Yelena Ustoyev works at
Locations
-
1
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-6041Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yelena Ustoyev?
About Yelena Ustoyev
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174866420
Frequently Asked Questions
Yelena Ustoyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yelena Ustoyev works at
Yelena Ustoyev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yelena Ustoyev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yelena Ustoyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yelena Ustoyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.