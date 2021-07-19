Yekaterina Grigol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yekaterina Grigol, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yekaterina Grigol, PA is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL.
Yekaterina Grigol works at
Locations
-
1
Guillermo Valenzuela MD PA140 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-2338
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I went to reumatoly office for my hand pain. and was seen by Yekaterina Grigol, PA. She explained what was causing this pain, and (actually it was not what I thought) and suggested treatment. She did treatment, that was very gentle injection and elevated my pain immediately. I would recommend to anybody to see Yekaterina Grigol if you want to feel better.
About Yekaterina Grigol, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558734178
Frequently Asked Questions
Yekaterina Grigol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yekaterina Grigol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Yekaterina Grigol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yekaterina Grigol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yekaterina Grigol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yekaterina Grigol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.