Yasmin Ramasco, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yasmin Ramasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yasmin Ramasco, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yasmin Ramasco, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from South University-Adult Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Yasmin Ramasco works at
Locations
Savon Pharmacy2553 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 732-6599
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yasmin Ramasco?
One of the most caring people I've ever met! She took care of my son with Down Syndrome, None better!
About Yasmin Ramasco, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083079156
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- South University-Adult Nurse Practitioner
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Yasmin Ramasco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yasmin Ramasco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yasmin Ramasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yasmin Ramasco speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Yasmin Ramasco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yasmin Ramasco.
