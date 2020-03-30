Dr. Yasmeen Khan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmeen Khan, PSY.D
Dr. Yasmeen Khan, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Oak Brook, IL. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Self Empowerment Center2001 Midwest Rd Ste 203, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 674-1138
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khan’s approach is highly effective at helping her clients find the answers to their problems and also helps them grow as human beings. She is as professional as she is caring and always is willing to put in extra effort to help her clients armed with an arsenal of solutions and recommendations. I also appreciate the fact that She continuously stays up on what is current in the modern landscape of psychology and is always growing as a professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Khan to anyone who needs help and is looking for a very down to earth, caring, and effective psychologist.
- Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1417139106
- Youth Child Guidance Clinic
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
