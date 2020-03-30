See All Psychologists in Oak Brook, IL
Psychology
27 years of experience
Dr. Yasmeen Khan, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Oak Brook, IL. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Khan works at Self Empowerment Center in Oak Brook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Self Empowerment Center
    2001 Midwest Rd Ste 203, Oak Brook, IL 60523 (630) 674-1138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy)
Individual Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Pediatric Hypnosis
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 30, 2020
    Dr. Khan's approach is highly effective at helping her clients find the answers to their problems and also helps them grow as human beings. She is as professional as she is caring and always is willing to put in extra effort to help her clients armed with an arsenal of solutions and recommendations. I also appreciate the fact that She continuously stays up on what is current in the modern landscape of psychology and is always growing as a professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Khan to anyone who needs help and is looking for a very down to earth, caring, and effective psychologist.
    About Dr. Yasmeen Khan, PSY.D

    Psychology
    27 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    1417139106
    Education & Certifications

    Youth Child Guidance Clinic
    Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasmeen Khan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Self Empowerment Center in Oak Brook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khan's profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

