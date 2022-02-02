See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roanoke, VA
Yasmeen J Adams, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Yasmeen J Adams, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. 

Yasmeen J Adams works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology - Riverside
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 526-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    About Yasmeen J Adams, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558560425
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yasmeen J Adams, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yasmeen J Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yasmeen J Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Yasmeen J Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yasmeen J Adams works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Yasmeen J Adams’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Yasmeen J Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yasmeen J Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yasmeen J Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yasmeen J Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

