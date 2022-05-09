Overview

Yaseen Kady, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.



Yaseen Kady works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.