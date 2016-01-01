Dr. Yaron Maya, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaron Maya, OD
Overview
Dr. Yaron Maya, OD is an Optometrist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Maya works at
Locations
-
1
Maya Vision Center Inc.771 S State Road 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 584-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Spectera
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maya?
About Dr. Yaron Maya, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1073566253
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maya works at
Dr. Maya speaks Creole, Hebrew and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.