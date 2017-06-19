Yannett Sanchez-Loya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN
Overview
Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA.
Locations
Long Beach Comprehensive Health Center1333 Chestnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 599-8601
Ratings & Reviews
N.P. Sanchez is a very empathetic and knowledgeable provider. Any potentially negative experiences are due to the facility at which she works, and the insurance providers which she works with, limiting her ability to provide optimal care. She is well educated, informed on medically relevant current events, trends, etc, and exudes empathy. Whoever left that 1 star review likely has a bone to pick with the entire LA County health system (and not for no reason).
About Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN
Yannett Sanchez-Loya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Yannett Sanchez-Loya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yannett Sanchez-Loya.
