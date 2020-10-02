Yanelle Martinez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yanelle Martinez, LMHC
Overview
Yanelle Martinez, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Yanelle Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fernandez Counseling Serivces PA7100 SW 99th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-0000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yanelle Martinez?
Dr. Martinez is an absolutely amazing therapist. She works with her patients in a way that allows them to dig deeper into their problems and understand why they are experiencing such problems. Her sessions are extremely eye opening and encouraging. She makes you realize things about yourself that have been hidden for years. I highly recommend her!
About Yanelle Martinez, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053746123
Frequently Asked Questions
Yanelle Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yanelle Martinez works at
Yanelle Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yanelle Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yanelle Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yanelle Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.