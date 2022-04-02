Yana Michaels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yana Michaels
Overview
Yana Michaels is a Physician Assistant in Yonkers, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 713 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 375-6600
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yana Michaels?
Highly recommended.This doctor knows her stuff.
About Yana Michaels
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821446360
Frequently Asked Questions
Yana Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Yana Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yana Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yana Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yana Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.