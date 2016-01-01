See All Cardiologists in Southington, CT
Yan Beach, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Yan Beach, APRN

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Yan Beach, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Yan Beach works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradley Memorial Hospital Health Ctr
    81 Meriden Ave Ste 3C, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 276-5107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Yan Beach?

    Photo: Yan Beach, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Yan Beach, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Yan Beach to family and friends

    Yan Beach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Yan Beach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yan Beach, APRN.

    About Yan Beach, APRN

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861994220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yan Beach, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yan Beach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yan Beach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yan Beach works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. View the full address on Yan Beach’s profile.

    Yan Beach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yan Beach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yan Beach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yan Beach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Yan Beach, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.