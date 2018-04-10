See All Nurse Practitioners in Freehold, NJ
Yamini Sakunala, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (367)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yamini Sakunala, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Freehold, NJ. 

Yamini Sakunala works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group
    4 Paragon Way Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-9800
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    DermOne Dermatology
    271 S New Prospect Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 367 ratings
    Patient Ratings (367)
    5 Star
    (347)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 10, 2018
    Yamini is an excellent care-giver! Very attentive, thorough and professional.
    About Yamini Sakunala, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Hindi
    • 1457625022
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yamini Sakunala, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yamini Sakunala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yamini Sakunala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Yamini Sakunala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    367 patients have reviewed Yamini Sakunala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yamini Sakunala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yamini Sakunala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yamini Sakunala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

