See All Clinical Psychologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (24)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Jana works at Navy Medicine in Falls Church, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Social Work
    7700 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 681-7520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bereavement
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bereavement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Neglect Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neglect
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Jana?

Mar 21, 2018
Dr. Jana is the best! I am who I am today because she believed in me when no-one did, not even myself. She's cool!
— Mar 21, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jana to family and friends

Dr. Jana's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Jana

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD.

About Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720050974
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Deer Oaks Mental Health Associates
Fellowship
Internship
  • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles-USC Affiliated
Internship
Medical Education
  • California School Of Professional Psychology
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • New York University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.