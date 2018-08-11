Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaira Oquendo-Figueroa, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaira Oquendo-Figueroa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Longmont, CO.
Locations
Plan De Salud Del Valle220 E Rogers Rd, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 697-2583
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great psicologist ! Excellent person ! Great experience with her.
About Dr. Yaira Oquendo-Figueroa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255881512
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oquendo-Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.