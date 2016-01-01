Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health North Side1950 Ephriham Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Directions (877) 572-6414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz?
About Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1356898092
Frequently Asked Questions
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz works at
Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yaimi Jaramillo-Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.