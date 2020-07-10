Overview

Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Piedmont, SC. They graduated from Adler School of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Baez-Lockard works at Yadira Baez-Lockard, Psy.D. LLC in Piedmont, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.