See All Psychologists in Piedmont, SC
Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D

Forensic Psychology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Piedmont, SC. They graduated from Adler School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Baez-Lockard works at Yadira Baez-Lockard, Psy.D. LLC in Piedmont, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Yadira Baez-Lockard, Psy.D.
    102 Commons Blvd # C, Piedmont, SC 29673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 520-8152
  2. 2
    Yadira Baez-Lockard, Psy.D. LLC
    4325A Old Mill Rd # 2B, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 520-8152
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:15am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baez-Lockard?

    Jul 10, 2020
    Dr Lockard is truly great at her job. She helps bring out the truth in each situation and takes her time in reviewing the case and all the information from both parties before she presents her findings. I would recommend her every time.
    Bethany — Jul 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baez-Lockard to family and friends

    Dr. Baez-Lockard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baez-Lockard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144590878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Forensic
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Adler School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez-Lockard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baez-Lockard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baez-Lockard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez-Lockard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez-Lockard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez-Lockard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez-Lockard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.