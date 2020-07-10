Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez-Lockard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Piedmont, SC. They graduated from Adler School of Professional Psychology.
Locations
Yadira Baez-Lockard, Psy.D.102 Commons Blvd # C, Piedmont, SC 29673 Directions (864) 520-8152
Yadira Baez-Lockard, Psy.D. LLC4325A Old Mill Rd # 2B, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 520-8152Monday8:15am - 5:30pmTuesday8:15am - 5:30pmWednesday8:15am - 5:30pmThursday8:15am - 5:30pmFriday8:15am - 5:30pmSaturday8:15am - 5:30pmSunday8:15am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lockard is truly great at her job. She helps bring out the truth in each situation and takes her time in reviewing the case and all the information from both parties before she presents her findings. I would recommend her every time.
About Dr. Yadira Baez-Lockard, PSY.D
- Forensic Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1144590878
Education & Certifications
- Forensic
- Adler School of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez-Lockard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baez-Lockard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez-Lockard speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez-Lockard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez-Lockard.
