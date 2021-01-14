Xiomara Porras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Xiomara Porras, RN
Xiomara Porras, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Xiomara Porras works at
Variety Care Northcare2617 General Pershing Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 Directions (405) 858-2968
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jackie is a blessing, she took the time to help me with my mental health, most people just write a prescription and send people off, she actually listens
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245581883
Xiomara Porras accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Xiomara Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Xiomara Porras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Xiomara Porras.
