Xing Chen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Xing Chen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Xing Chen works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Primary Care and Cardiology8504 21st Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care.
About Xing Chen, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083928428
