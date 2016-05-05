See All Counselors in Chicago, IL
Ximena Salomon, LCPC

Counseling
5 (3)
Ximena Salomon, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1300 W Belmont Ave Ste 317, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 880-1361
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    May 05, 2016
    I have been seeing Ximena for about two years and have found her to be very patient, responsive to my needs and flexible with her solutions. She is the best therapist I have ever seen.
    About Ximena Salomon, LCPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1689726911
