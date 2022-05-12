Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Columbus, GA.
Dr. McCaskey works at
Locations
Hmi1501 13th St Ste X, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 530-8756
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Don’t really know where the bad review from. But Dr. McCaskey is an awesome doctor.. I have had plenty of episode with my ptsd and he will go over and beyond to make sure I am okay.. He don’t just ask how I am doing but even kids. He is a very concern doctor and want to make you are okay.. I ask to not go to any other Couselor bc this is the only doctor I am comfortable with. No other doctor have went over and beyond like him…
About Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1093978439
Education & Certifications
- Crown College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaskey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaskey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCaskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCaskey works at
Dr. McCaskey speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaskey.
