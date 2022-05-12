See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Columbus, GA
Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
3.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Columbus, GA. 

Dr. McCaskey works at Healing Minds Institute Columbus,Ga 31901 in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hmi
    Hmi
1501 13th St Ste X, Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 530-8756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 12, 2022
Don't really know where the bad review from. But Dr. McCaskey is an awesome doctor.. I have had plenty of episode with my ptsd and he will go over and beyond to make sure I am okay.. He don't just ask how I am doing but even kids. He is a very concern doctor and want to make you are okay.. I ask to not go to any other Couselor bc this is the only doctor I am comfortable with. No other doctor have went over and beyond like him…
Yolonda — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093978439
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Crown College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xavier McCaskey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCaskey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCaskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCaskey works at Healing Minds Institute Columbus,Ga 31901 in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. McCaskey’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

