Wylene Samad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wylene Samad, NP
Overview
Wylene Samad, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Wylene Samad works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors On Call6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 901, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 238-2100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wylene Samad?
About Wylene Samad, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689014292
Frequently Asked Questions
Wylene Samad works at
Wylene Samad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wylene Samad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wylene Samad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wylene Samad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.