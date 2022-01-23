Wyatt Woodard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wyatt Woodard, FNP-C
Wyatt Woodard, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Wyatt Woodard Family Practice320 N Leroux St Ste B, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 779-0361
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Aetna
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The personal commitment to his patients sets Wyatt far above any PCP I've ever had.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1013911916
Wyatt Woodard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wyatt Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Wyatt Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wyatt Woodard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wyatt Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wyatt Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.