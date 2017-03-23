Winslow Lewis III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Winslow Lewis III, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Winslow Lewis III, PA is a Physician Assistant in Missoula, MT.
Winslow Lewis III works at
Locations
Partnership Health Center323 W Alder St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 258-4195
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so lucky to have found such great Dr. He takes his time and truly cares..
About Winslow Lewis III, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649509506
Frequently Asked Questions
Winslow Lewis III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Winslow Lewis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Winslow Lewis III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Winslow Lewis III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Winslow Lewis III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Winslow Lewis III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.