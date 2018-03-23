Winnie Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Winnie Lee, PA
Offers telehealth
Winnie Lee, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA.
Winnie Lee works at
Ip Seattle 71050 140th Ave NE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 373-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very friendly, my favorite doctor so far
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346414182
Winnie Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Winnie Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Winnie Lee works at
3 patients have reviewed Winnie Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Winnie Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Winnie Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Winnie Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.