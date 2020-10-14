Dr. Winifred Daisley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daisley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winifred Daisley, PHD
Dr. Winifred Daisley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spokane, WA.
Spokane Psychology and Neuropsychology Ps.105 W 8th Ave Ste 332C, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Daisley is patient and kind. I feel she really listens and wants to help.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992816789
Dr. Daisley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daisley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daisley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daisley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daisley.
