Wing Yin'Winnie Tong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C
Overview
Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Locations
Ucextranv10652 S Eastern Ave Ste A, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 476-2800
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong?
She was excellent…..she explained everything to me in layman’s English……..I hope if I ever have to go back to Urgent Care, I hope I will be able to see her……A+A+…….
About Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154672863
Frequently Asked Questions
Wing Yin'Winnie Tong accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wing Yin'Winnie Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wing Yin'Winnie Tong works at
6 patients have reviewed Wing Yin'Winnie Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.