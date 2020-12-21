See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Wilton Hellams Jr, PHD

Counseling
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wilton Hellams Jr, PHD is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Hellams Jr works at Dunbar Behavioral & Couseling in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dunbar Behavioral & Couseling
    9308 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 699-1822
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2020
    Helped me tremendously and very kind and genuine. Saved my life.
    M — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Wilton Hellams Jr, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1356419519
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilton Hellams Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hellams Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellams Jr works at Dunbar Behavioral & Couseling in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hellams Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

