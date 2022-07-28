See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Overview

Wilnard Dastine, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from South University of Savannah.

Wilnard Dastine works at RW Family Practice / Preventive Care in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RW Family Practice & Preventive Vare
    6735 Conroy Rd Ste 418, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 420-7374
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Acute Tonsillitis
Asthma
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Acute Tonsillitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Willard Dastine is an excellent healthcare provider ,she truly cares for her patients, she s listening attentively to my concerns, she takes time to explain my conditions and treatments.she s very knowledgeable.the office is very clean and beautiful, her staff are very courteous and professional.ARNP Wilnard Dastine and her staff are assets to the community.I will recommend anyone to RW Family practice .
    — Jul 28, 2022
    Photo: Wilnard Dastine, ARNP
    About Wilnard Dastine, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Creole
    • 1427580869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University of Savannah
    • Excelsior College
