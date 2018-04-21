Dr. Wisotsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willo Wisotsky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Willo Wisotsky, PHD is a Psychologist in Syosset, NY.
Dr. Wisotsky works at
Locations
Northwell Health221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 496-2752
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is so great. Listens so well and just makes me feel so much better with visual coping mechanisms and just very easy to talk. I am so grateful for this lady.
About Dr. Willo Wisotsky, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1265679039
Dr. Wisotsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wisotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisotsky.
