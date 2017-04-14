See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Williem Kelley, OD

Optometry
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Williem Kelley, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Life University (Chiropractic School)|Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Kelley works at Sisk, Stanley DDS in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sisk, Stanley DDS
    7221 Oak Ridge Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 973-9126
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Williem Kelley, OD

    • Optometry
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780747105
    Education & Certifications

    • Knoxville Tn
    • Logan , St Louis
    • Life University (Chiropractic School)|Logan College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williem Kelley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Sisk, Stanley DDS in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

