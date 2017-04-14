Dr. Williem Kelley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Williem Kelley, OD
Dr. Williem Kelley, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Life University (Chiropractic School)|Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Kelley works at
Sisk, Stanley DDS7221 Oak Ridge Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37931 Directions (865) 973-9126Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medicare
Dr Kelley is head and shoulders above other similarly trained professionals. One session with him was equal to a half dozen sessions with other doctors. He is very thorough. He gets results. I feel better quicker with him than any of the others who've treated me over the years.
- Optometry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1780747105
- Knoxville Tn
- Logan , St Louis
- Life University (Chiropractic School)|Logan College of Chiropractic
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.