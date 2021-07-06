See All Clinical Psychologists in Burke, VA
Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2 (11)
Overview

Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burke, VA. 

Dr. Zuckerman works at William B. Zuckerman Phd PC in Burke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William B. Zuckerman Phd PC
    William B. Zuckerman Phd PC
8987 Cotswold Dr, Burke, VA 22015
(703) 764-0700

Ratings & Reviews
2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Jul 06, 2021
I found Dr. Zuckerman a caring expert for child custody evaluation. He evaluated both my husband and me, and the children to determine what is best for the children. At the end, he did not recommend what I wanted even though my lawyer and I identified him for the evaluation. But I accepted his recommendations, realizing that even though my husband cheats, lies and steals (from family coffers), he did not physically or sexually abuse our children. And my children love and need both of us. My children appear to be happier now and I am working hard to continue to minimize the negative impact of our divorce on our children. Dr. Z's report has not only helped my children, but it has also helped me heal and encouraged me tremendously. I know I will come out of the divorce an even stronger person (and also richer, because no one will steal my hard-earned money any more).
Nameless — Jul 06, 2021
Photo: Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD
About Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245351691
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zuckerman works at William B. Zuckerman Phd PC in Burke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Zuckerman’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

