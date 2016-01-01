See All Clinical Psychologists in Portland, OR
Dr. William Winkler, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Winkler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont Department Of Clinical Psychology and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Winkler works at Dr. William Winkler in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. William Winkler
    1012 SW King Ave Ste 204, Portland, OR 97205 (503) 243-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Affective Disorders, Psychotic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. William Winkler, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639256209
    Education & Certifications

    • Vermont State Hospital
    • Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
    • University Of Vermont Department Of Clinical Psychology
    • University of Vermont
