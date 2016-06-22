William Toth, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Toth, LMHC
Overview
William Toth, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Tallahassee, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy113 S Monroe St Fl 1, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Insightful, proactive, excellent .....invaluable to our family!
About William Toth, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1841531324
Frequently Asked Questions
William Toth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
William Toth accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed William Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Toth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.