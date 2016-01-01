William Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
William Thomas, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
William Thomas, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Tupelo, MS.
William Thomas works at
Locations
Joy Johnson Counseling144 S Thomas St Ste 104A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 231-8916
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About William Thomas, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1720022973
William Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed William Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.