Dr. William Sweet, DC
Dr. William Sweet, DC is a Chiropractor in Visalia, CA. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2025 E Noble Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93292 Directions (559) 625-0242
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend and very trusting with my health. You can't put a price on good quality care. Very knowledgeable answers to all my questions.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1649307257
- Parker College of Chiropractic
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.