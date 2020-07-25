Dr. William Sullins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sullins, OD
Overview
Dr. William Sullins, OD is an Optometrist in Athens, TN.
Dr. Sullins works at
Locations
-
1
Sullins Eye Care - ParentVision, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 745-4910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullins?
Very thoughtful and diligent in his job
About Dr. William Sullins, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1306842729
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullins works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.