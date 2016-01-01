See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
William Sudduth IV, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

William Sudduth IV, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

William Sudduth IV works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Adult Congenital Heart Program
    800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-0295
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About William Sudduth IV, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225043730
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Sudduth IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Sudduth IV works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. View the full address on William Sudduth IV’s profile.

    William Sudduth IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with William Sudduth IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Sudduth IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Sudduth IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

