Dr. William Spivey, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Spivey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakland, CA.
Locations
- 1 2940 Summit St Ste 2A, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 893-2001
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spivey is excellent in his understanding of different issues which require his attention. I am a new patient but feel that I have known him for years! His mild manner and non judgemental approach resulted in good rapport. I will continue to see Dr. Spivey and would recommend him to others.
About Dr. William Spivey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427127869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spivey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivey.
